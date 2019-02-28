NFL Coaches, Executives Praise Brian Flores At Combine

“First of all, he’s a great friend of mine,” O’Brien said while speaking at the combine. “Tremendous amount of respect for him. Brian was a scout and Brian wanted to be a coach. So, Bill moved him over to the offensive side, first he was on special teams, then moved him to the offensive side and he worked with me for a while, and then he wanted to be on defense. He had that type of drive to be a defensive assistant coach, so Bill moved him over to defense. And in every role that he had in New England when I was there and obviously after I was there he did a great job. He’s a very bright guy. He’s a very hard-working guy. The players really respect him. He’s the same guy every day. He’s not an up-and-down guy. He’s got a good demeanor. He can adjust on the fly. He’ll do a great job in Miami.”