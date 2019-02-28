Top News: Combine Headlines From Indianapolis

Brian Flores was asked during his combine press conference about being the only minority candidate among the eight new head coaches hired in the NFL this offseason, and his answer began with a thank you for the question for the opportunity to acknowledge and thank John Wooten of the Fritz Pollard Alliance. The group’s mission is to promote diversity and equality of job opportunity in the coaching, front office and scouting staffs of NFL teams. “John Wooten of the Fritz Pollard Alliance was incredible to me during my process as far as the head coaching search and that whole situation,” Flores said. “He’s been a dear friend, a mentor. He’s stepping down this year, so I just want to publicly thank him and thank the Fritz Pollard Alliance for all they do for minority coaches. He was great to me and that’s something that’s near and dear to my heart. I think there’s a lot of very capable coaches in this league and whatever I can do to help those guys get an opportunity, I’m all for it.”