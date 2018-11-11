Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Packers

Miami Dolphins (5-4) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-4-1)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Nov. 11
TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET
SITE: Lambeau Field; Green Bay, Wis.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Rich Gannon, color analyst; Steve Tasker, sideline
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 10-4
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 6-2
AT GREEN BAY: Dolphins lead 3-2
AT MILWAUKEE: Dolphins lead 1-0
LAST MEETING: 2014 at Miami; Packers 27, Dolphins 24
SERIES TREND: The Dolphins won the first eight games in the series, which has featured six games decided by seven points or less, including the last two meetings.
HISTORY LESSON: The Dolphins' last visit to Lambeau Field produced a thrilling 23-20 overtime victory thanks in large part to the efforts of defensive end Cameron Wake. In his second year with the Dolphins, Wake came up with three sacks, including one that ended Green Bay's one possession in overtime. Aaron Rodgers had scored on a 1-yard run with 16 seconds left to help Green Bay tie the game at 20-20, but Dan Carpenter won it in overtime with a 44-yard field goal after a 26-yard drive. It would be the Packers' only home loss in a season that ended with them winning the Super Bowl.
Scouting Report
GREEN BAY'S RECORD: 3-4-1
LAST GAME: Lost 31-17 at New England
OVERVIEW: The Packers entered the season expected to contend for a playoff spot, if for no other reason than the presence of six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has pretty much done his part, leading the Packers to late game-winning scores against Chicago and San Francisco, but it overall has been a disappointing season so far. One example was a late fumble on a kickoff return that clinched a 29-27 loss against the Los Angeles Rams and kept Rodgers from having a chance to engineer a late comeback. Running back Aaron Jones is averaging a league-best 6 yards per carry, but he's never had more than 14 attempts in a game this season. Perhaps the biggest problem, though, has been the defense, which has allowed between 29 and 31 points each of the past seven games except for a 22-0 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
KEY NEW FACES: CB Jaire Alexander (draft-1st round), CB Josh Jackson (draft-2nd), LB Oren Burks (draft-3rd), P J.K. Scott (draft-5th), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (draft-5th), TE Jimmy Graham (Seattle), DB Tramon Williams (Arizona), TE Marcedes Lewis (Jacksonville), T Byron Bell (Dallas), CB Bashaud Breeland (Washington)
KEY VETERANS GONE: QB Brett Hundley, WR Jordy Nelson, LB Ahmad Brooks, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S Morgan Burnett, P Justin Vogel, WR Geronimo Allison (IR), CB Davon House (IR), LB Jake Ryan (IR), DL Muhammad Wilkerson (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|DE Charles Harris (calf)
|G Ted Larsen (neck)
|LB Kiko Alonso (ankle)
|QB Ryan Tannehill (shoulder)
|WR Jakeem Grant (achilles)
|WR Kenny Stills (groin)
|T Ja'Wuan James (knee)
|T Laremy Tunsil (knee/ankle)
|Green Bay Packers
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|CB Kevin King (hamstring)
|T Bryan Bulaga (knee)
|WR Randall Cobb (hamstring)
|LB Blake Martinez (ankle)