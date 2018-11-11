Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Packers

OVERVIEW: The Packers entered the season expected to contend for a playoff spot, if for no other reason than the presence of six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has pretty much done his part, leading the Packers to late game-winning scores against Chicago and San Francisco, but it overall has been a disappointing season so far. One example was a late fumble on a kickoff return that clinched a 29-27 loss against the Los Angeles Rams and kept Rodgers from having a chance to engineer a late comeback. Running back Aaron Jones is averaging a league-best 6 yards per carry, but he's never had more than 14 attempts in a game this season. Perhaps the biggest problem, though, has been the defense, which has allowed between 29 and 31 points each of the past seven games except for a 22-0 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.