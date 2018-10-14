Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Bears

OVERVIEW: The Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday to take on the new-look Chicago Bears, who will be coming off their bye after being one of the surprise teams in the NFL in the first month of the regular season. The Bears, who are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, have a new head coach in former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, and he has brought an aggressive approach to the Chicago offense with second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The most significant on-field changes are on defense, where the Bears supplemented the selection of Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft with the headline-grabbing trade with Oakland for 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack. From the start, Mack has been everything the Bears could have hoped for — and then some. Mack was tied for first in the NFL in September in forced fumbles with four and his five sacks in that month were tied for second-most behind only the 5.5 by Dallas' Demarcus Lawrence. After giving up a late touchdown in a heartbreaking loss against the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night opener, the Bears rebounded with victories against the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the game against Tampa Bay, Trubisky, the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, set a franchise record with six touchdown passes. The Bears rank first in the NFL on defense in fewest rushing yards allowed per game, interception rate, sacks per pass attempt and fewest first downs allowed per game.