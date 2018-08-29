Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Falcons

Miami Dolphins (0-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-3)
Game Facts
DATE: Thursday, Aug. 30
TIME: 7 p.m. ET
SITE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: In Miami-Fort Lauderdale, WFOR-TV (CBS 4); in Fort Myers, WBBH-TV; in West Palm Beach, WTVX-CW; in Orlando, WDRQ
TV ANNOUNCERS: Dick Stockton, play-by-play; Bob Griese, analysis; Nat Moore, analysis; Kim Bokamper, sideline
TV REPLAY: NFL Network, Sunday, Sept. 2 at 6 a.m.
RADIO: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)
RADIO ANNOUNCERS: Jimmy Cefalo, play-by-play; Joe Rose, analysis; Roly Martin, play-by-play (Spanish); Eduardo Martell, analysis (Spanish)
NFL GAME PASS: Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games and replays of every game as part of the NFL Game Pass package. For information, go to https://gamepass.nfl.com/packages?redirected=true.
The Series (Preseason)
SERIES RECORD: Teams tied 8-8
AT MIAMI: Teams tied 5-5
AT ATLANTA: Falcons lead 3-2
AT ORLANDO: Dolphins lead 1-0
LAST MEETING: 2017 at Miami; Dolphins 23, Falcons 20
SERIES TREND: The Dolphins have won the last three preseason meetings, including victories in Miami in 2015 and 2017 and a 17-6 decision at Camping World Stadium in Orlando in 2016. This will mark the fifth consecutive year the teams have faced each other in the preseason, the longest current preseason series for the Dolphins.
HISTORY LESSON: The Dolphins rallied from a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Falcons in their preseason opener last year when quarterback David Fales came off the bench to throw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 99-yard game-winning score to Damore'ea Stringfellow. The other touchdown pass went to wide receiver Francis Owusu, who again is trying to earn a roster spot with the Dolphins this summer.
Scouting Report
ATLANTA'S 2017 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-6 (lost vs. Philadelphia in NFC divisional playoffs)
ATLANTA'S 2018 PRESEASON RECORD: 0-3
LAST WEEK: Lost 17-6 at Jacksonville
OVERVIEW: The Falcons will enter the regular season as one of the contenders in the NFC after following up their Super Bowl appearance in 2016 with another playoff season that ended with a last-minute loss against the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles. Atlanta has most of the pieces back from the team that went 10-6 in 2017 and defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs on the road, including quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones, and then added Alabama wideout Calvin Ridley in the draft, along with Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver, the son of former Dolphins defensive back Muhammad Oliver.
KEY NEW FACES: WR Calvin Ridley (draft-1st), CB Isaiah Oliver (draft-2nd), S Ron Parker (Kansas City), CB Justin Bethel (Arizona), G Brandon Fusco (San Francisco), DT Terrell McClain (Washington)
KEY VETERANS GONE: TE Levine Toilolo, DT Dontari Poe, DE Adrian Clayborn, WR Taylor Gabriel