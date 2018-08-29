Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Falcons

OVERVIEW: The Falcons will enter the regular season as one of the contenders in the NFC after following up their Super Bowl appearance in 2016 with another playoff season that ended with a last-minute loss against the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles. Atlanta has most of the pieces back from the team that went 10-6 in 2017 and defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs on the road, including quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones, and then added Alabama wideout Calvin Ridley in the draft, along with Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver, the son of former Dolphins defensive back Muhammad Oliver.