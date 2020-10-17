Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins (2-3) vs. New York Jets (0-5)
When: Sunday October 18, 4:05 EDT
Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Fla.
Weather: 84 degrees, 74% humidity, 60% chance of precipitation, 15 MPH winds
How to Watch
TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss)
Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
Series Record: Jets lead 55-53-1 (including playoffs)
At Miami: Dolphins lead 29-24-1
At New York: Jets lead 30-24
Last Meeting: 2019 at New York; Dolphins 21, Jets 22
Series Trend: The Dolphins have beaten the Jets four consecutive times at Hard Rock Stadium. The rivalry has been evenly matched over the last decade (2010-2019) with both teams winning 10 apiece. Miami executed sweeps in 2018 and 2016, while the Jets took both games in 2015 and 2011. The Jets won the last matchup in 2019, but Miami's home win over New York last November had made it four-straight wins over New York at the time, which was the longest winning streak against the Jets since 1996-97 when Miami swept New York both years.
Jets Scouting Report
New York's Record: 0-5
Last Game: Lost 30-10 vs. Arizona
It'll be Joe Flacco at quarterback for the second-straight game filling in for the injured Sam Darnold (right shoulder). Defensively, New York is led by 2019 No. 3 overall draft pick Quinnen Williams. Among defensive tackles, Williams ranks ninth in ESPN's pass-rush win rate (15 percent) and fifth in run-stop win rate (44 percent).
New Faces
Key Veteran Additions: QB Joe Flacco, OT George Fant, OG Greg Van Roten, RB Frank Gore, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Pierre Desir
Draft (Rounds 1-3): OT Mekhi Becton (Louisville, 1st round), WR Denzel Mims (Baylor, 2nd round), S Ashtyn Davis (California, 3rd round), DE Jabari Zuniga (Florida, 3rd round)
Friday Injury Report
For the Dolphins: defensive end Shaq Lawson, tight end Durham Smythe and linebacker Kyle Van Noy are all questionable.
"Shaq and Kyle, they were limited today and they'll be listed as questionable," Flores said. "We'll just work through that. It may be a pregame workout. We'll just see how they progress today, tomorrow and up until game time."
For the visiting Jets: offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and quarterback Sam Darnold are doubtful.
Cornerback Bless Austin, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and defensive linemen John Franklin-Meyers and Quinnen Williams are all questionable.