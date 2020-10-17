Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jets

The Series

Series Trend: The Dolphins have beaten the Jets four consecutive times at Hard Rock Stadium. The rivalry has been evenly matched over the last decade (2010-2019) with both teams winning 10 apiece. Miami executed sweeps in 2018 and 2016, while the Jets took both games in 2015 and 2011. The Jets won the last matchup in 2019, but Miami's home win over New York last November had made it four-straight wins over New York at the time, which was the longest winning streak against the Jets since 1996-97 when Miami swept New York both years.