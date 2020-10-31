Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Rams

Oct 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

Miami Dolphins (3-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

When: Sunday November 1, 1:00 EDT

Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Weather: 86 degrees, 77% humidity, 50% chance of precipitation, 11 MPH winds

Dolphins Game Release (PDF)

Rams Game Release (PDF)

How to Watch

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)

Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.

Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

The Series

Series Record: Dolphins lead 11-2

At Miami: Dolphins lead 5-1

At Los Angeles: Dolphins lead 4-0

At St. Louis: Dolphins lead 2-1

Last Meeting: 2016 at Los Angeles; Dolphins 14, Rams 10

Series Trend:

Los Angeles' Record: 5-2

Last Game: Won 24-10 over Chicago\

Rams Scouting Report

In Sean McVay's three full years with the Rams, the offense has finished first, second and 11th in scoring. Currently, the offense is 18th in the NFL with 25.1 points per game, but the defense has been among the best. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald leads the second-ranked scoring defense in the NFL (17.7 points per game) with his eight sacks, second-most in the league. In the Monday Night Football win over Chicago, the L.A. defense held the Bears out of the end zone (a late fumble return was the only touchdown in the game for Chicago).

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: OLB Leonard Floyd, OG Austin Blyth, DT A'Shawn Robinson

Draft (Rounds 1-3): RB Cam Akers (Florida State, 2nd round), WR Van Jefferson (Florida, 2nd round), OLB Terrell Lewis (Alabama, 3rd round), S Terrell Burgess (Utah, 3rd round)

Friday Injury Report

Dolphins: Cornerback Jamal Perry is OUT and tight end Adam Shaheen is QUESTIONABLE.

Rams: Tight end Tyler Higbee is QUESTIONABLE.

For the rest of the Dolphins-Rams injury report, click here.

