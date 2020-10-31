Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Rams

The Series

Series Trend:

Rams Scouting Report

In Sean McVay's three full years with the Rams, the offense has finished first, second and 11th in scoring. Currently, the offense is 18th in the NFL with 25.1 points per game, but the defense has been among the best. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald leads the second-ranked scoring defense in the NFL (17.7 points per game) with his eight sacks, second-most in the league. In the Monday Night Football win over Chicago, the L.A. defense held the Bears out of the end zone (a late fumble return was the only touchdown in the game for Chicago).