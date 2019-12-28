Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 07:35 AM

Dan Marino Selected To NFL 100 All-Time Team

The Dolphins have another member on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Dan Marino became the fourth Dolphins Hall of Famer named to the team when the NFL Network concluded the unveiling of the NFL 100 All-Time Team with the quarterbacks.

Marino, who set a slew of NFL records during an NFL career that ended with him inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005, was among the 10 quarterbacks selected.

“I always thought sort of that classic throwing motion,” analyst Cris Collinsworth said on NFL Network on Friday. “There was very little arm. It was just from the hip. But maybe the quickest release we’ve ever seen in the game.”

Related Links

In 17 seasons (1983-99) with the Dolphins, Marino earned a Pro Bowl invitation nine times, was the NFL MVP in 1984 and was named the NFL Man of the Year in 1998.

He led the NFL in passing yards five times and set single-season records in all the major passing categories (yards, touchdowns, completions, attempts) in that magical 1984 season.

“He could throw flat-footed to almost any point on the field,” New England coach Bill Belichick said as part of the NFL 100 show. “He was a pretty easy guy to pass-protect for because he didn’t need much space to throw the ball. His passing, his statistics and production … just phenomenal. Did it with a lot of different receivers, tight ends, backs. He could throw the ball to anybody.”

Dan Marino

Marino joined Dolphins Hall of Famers Don Shula, Dwight Stephenson and Paul Warfield on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, guided the Dolphins from 1970-95 and oversaw the only perfect team in league history. That team, the 1972 Dolphins, was selected as the Greatest Team of All Time.

Shula was a four-time NFL Coach of the Year who was able to win with different styles at different times.

Warfield helped Shula win his two Super Bowl titles in 1972 and 1973 as the deep threat in the Dolphins passing game.

He averaged a remarkable 21.5 yards in his five seasons with Miami, and put up an 20.1 overall figure during his 13-year NFL career, which culminated with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

Stephenson made the Pro Bowl five times in eight NFL seasons (1980-87) and was selected to the All-Decade Team of the 1980s. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998.

Related Content

Dolphins A Different Team For Rematch Against Patriots
news

Dolphins A Different Team For Rematch Against Patriots

Miami has made tremendous strides throughout the season.
Dolphins History: Games Played On Christmas Day
news

Dolphins History: Games Played On Christmas Day

The Dolphins have played three times on Christmas—including the 1971 marathon playoff game in Kansas City.
Breaking Down DeVante Parker's 1,000-Yard Season
news

Breaking Down DeVante Parker's 1,000-Yard Season

The wide receiver joined an elite group of pass catchers in Dolphins history.
Albert Wilson Coming On Strong Late In Season
news

Albert Wilson Coming On Strong Late In Season

The wide receiver is healthy and bringing energy to the Dolphins.
Dolphins 2020 Opponents Now Set
news

Dolphins 2020 Opponents Now Set

Miami will play one game internationally and will head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.
Christian Wilkins Relishes First Career Touchdown
news

Christian Wilkins Relishes First Career Touchdown

Wilkins became just the second Dolphins defensive lineman to catch a pass in a regular season game.
Don Shula, Paul Warfield Selected To NFL 100 All-Time Team
news

Don Shula, Paul Warfield Selected To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Shula and Warfield were among the 10 coaches and 10 wide receivers announced on the All-Time Team.
Kendrick Norton Grateful To Be Part Of Dolphins Organization
news

Kendrick Norton Grateful To Be Part Of Dolphins Organization

The DT started a foundation to help young amputees called the Kendrick Norton Angels Initiative.
The Greatest Football Team
news

The Greatest Football Team

The Miami Dolphins will pay tribute to perfection on Sunday.
Nik Needham Enjoying 'Crazy Ride' In The NFL
news

Nik Needham Enjoying 'Crazy Ride' In The NFL

The undrafted rookie cornerback is making an impact—and fans—in his first season.
Myles Gaskin Getting His Opportunity And Running With It
news

Myles Gaskin Getting His Opportunity And Running With It

The rookie running back from Washington is showing off his well-rounded game.

Advertising