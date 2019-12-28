Dan Marino Selected To NFL 100 All-Time Team

In 17 seasons (1983-99) with the Dolphins, Marino earned a Pro Bowl invitation nine times, was the NFL MVP in 1984 and was named the NFL Man of the Year in 1998.

He led the NFL in passing yards five times and set single-season records in all the major passing categories (yards, touchdowns, completions, attempts) in that magical 1984 season.

“He could throw flat-footed to almost any point on the field,” New England coach Bill Belichick said as part of the NFL 100 show. “He was a pretty easy guy to pass-protect for because he didn’t need much space to throw the ball. His passing, his statistics and production … just phenomenal. Did it with a lot of different receivers, tight ends, backs. He could throw the ball to anybody.”