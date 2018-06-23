Davis' Mission To Prove Doubters Wrong

He said his decision to choose the Dolphins' offer came down mostly to Oden.

"He was talking to me throughout the whole process, the whole draft," Davis said. "He was keeping me updated on what's going on and everything and I liked him as a person. I just felt I had a good connection with him, so I chose here."

The Dolphins' group of cornerbacks is loaded with talented young players, such as McCain, Xavien Howard, Tony Lippett and Cordrea Tankersley, and Davis is hoping to make enough of an impression this summer to earn a spot alongside them.

The way he sees it, his mission is simple.