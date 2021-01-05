Dolphins Announce 2020 Team Award Winners

Fitzpatrick is the winner of the Don Shula Leadership Award, as voted on by his teammates. He also won the award last year and is just the ninth player to earn the honor multiple times since it was established in 1989. Others who have won the award multiple times include Dan Marino (1995, 1997), Zach Thomas (1998-99, 2005), Derrick Rodgers (2000-01), Jason Taylor (2002, 2006-07, 2009), Junior Seau (2003-04), Karlos Dansby (2010-11), Mike Pouncey (2012, 2015) and Cameron Wake (2013-14, 2016-17). Fitzpatrick joins Seau and Dansby as the only players in team history to win the award in each of their first two seasons with the organization. The Don Shula Leadership Award is voted on by the players and is given to the teammate who exhibits leadership on and off the field. It was re-named the Don Shula Leadership Award in 2005 to reflect the accomplishments of the Hall of Fame coach Shula.