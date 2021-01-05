Dolphins Announce 2020 Team Award Winners

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2020 season. Cornerback Xavien Howard was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, safety Bobby McCain was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner and the team's Social Impact Committee earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.
Howard is the Dan Marino Team MVP for the second time in his career after also winning the award in 2018. He's the first Dolphins player to win multiple team MVP awards since Ricky Williams in 2009. Williams was also a co-recipient of the award in 2002. Howard is the eighth player to win the Dan Marino Team MVP award at least twice, joining Bob Griese (1967-68, 1970-71, 1974, 1977), Larry Csonka (1973, 1979), Dan Marino (1983-92, 1994-95), Zach Thomas (1996, 2001), O.J. McDuffie (1997-98), Jason Taylor (2000, 2002, 2004, 2006) and Williams (2002, 2009). Howard tied the franchise record with 10 interceptions, matching Dick Westmoreland's total in 1967. He's the first NFL player since 2007 (Antonio Cromartie) to record double-digit interceptions in a season. This award is voted on by South Florida media and the organization and was re-named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award in 2000 to reflect the achievements of Hall of Fame quarterback and 12-time team MVP Dan Marino.
Fitzpatrick is the winner of the Don Shula Leadership Award, as voted on by his teammates. He also won the award last year and is just the ninth player to earn the honor multiple times since it was established in 1989. Others who have won the award multiple times include Dan Marino (1995, 1997), Zach Thomas (1998-99, 2005), Derrick Rodgers (2000-01), Jason Taylor (2002, 2006-07, 2009), Junior Seau (2003-04), Karlos Dansby (2010-11), Mike Pouncey (2012, 2015) and Cameron Wake (2013-14, 2016-17). Fitzpatrick joins Seau and Dansby as the only players in team history to win the award in each of their first two seasons with the organization. The Don Shula Leadership Award is voted on by the players and is given to the teammate who exhibits leadership on and off the field. It was re-named the Don Shula Leadership Award in 2005 to reflect the accomplishments of the Hall of Fame coach Shula.
McCain is a first-time recipient of the team's Ed Block Courage Award and only the fourth safety to earn the honor in team history joining Yeremiah Bell (2005), Liffort Hobley (1990) and Glenn Blackwood (1988). McCain had his 2019 season cut short after nine games with a shoulder injury. He bounced back in 2020 to play in all 16 games, including 15 starts. McCain totaled 46 tackles (39 solo), one interception and five passes defensed. As one of the defensive captains, McCain helped lead a unit that led the NFL in takeaways (29) and third-down defense (31.2 pct.) while finishing sixth in scoring defense (21.1 ppg). Each year, all 32 teams select a player to receive the Ed Block Courage Award. The recipient symbolizes professionalism, great strength and dedication. The honoree also is a community role model.
The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee is this year's winner of the Nat Moore Community Service Award. Members of the committee include cornerback Byron Jones, running back Patrick Laird, linebacker Elandon Roberts, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The committee was formed by Dolphins players to positively impact civic engagement, education and economic empowerment. The group donated $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Fines and Fees program, which assists returning citizens who have outstanding fees to complete their sentences and become eligible to vote. They also provided $300,000 to public schools in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties to bridge the digital divide and assist with wireless technology for underserved students. The Nat Moore Community Service Award is given each year to a Miami Dolphins player recognized for his involvement in the South Florida community. Moore spent 13 seasons in a Dolphins uniform, culminating by his placement on the Dolphins Honor Roll in 1999.