Dolphins, Petland Partner To Spread Holiday Joy

Dec 25, 2018 at 11:16 AM
D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

The Dolphins have been out and about in the community to make this Christmas as enjoyable and memorable as possible for a lot of kids throughout South Florida.

Over the past week, the organization has teamed up with FOOTBALL UNITES™ to take part in several events all designed to bring holiday happiness in the community.

Perhaps the biggest event took place last Tuesday at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University when a group of players joined Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, T.D. and the Miami Dolphins Women's Organization to host 150 students for their annual holiday toy event presented by Petland.

122018-KennyStillsHolidayEvent-CG0196

Elementary school students from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties received holiday toys and participated in activities including creating teddy bears, decorating cookies, playing games, taking photos as well as petting puppies provided by Petland.

Among the players involved were Cornell Armstrong, Kalen Ballage, Jalen Davis, John Denney, Mike Gesicki, Connor Hilland, Mike Hull, Jamiyus Pittman, Jason Sanders, Kenny Stills, Durham Smythe and Vincent Taylor.

More than 1,000 kids from the Dolphins partner schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties have participated in the event over the years. This year, Dolphins players, coaching staff and Petland purchased holiday toys for preselected students from Bel-Air, Pinewood, Rolling Green, Sunshine and Scott Lake Elementary School.

122018-KennyStillsHolidayEvent-CG0144

"It was a privilege and pleasure to team up with our Miami Dolphins to make the holidays a little brighter for children and families in our community," Petland Florida Owner Luis Marquez said. "Like the Dolphins, Miami is our home. We care very much about our neighbors, but especially about the kids who wait all year for the holidays to arrive."

"My favorite part is everything specifically the bounce houses, this has been really awesome and thank you for the presents," Scott Lake Elementary Student London Wright said.

But that was just one example of the Dolphins spreading joy during the holidays last week.

Defensive tackle Akeem Spence and members of the Dolphins front office joined the Miami Gardens Police Department to distribute gifts to families for the holidays.

122018-KennyStillsHolidayEvent-CG0035

Kenny Stills was joined by fellow wide receivers Leonte Carroo and Malcolm Lewis and members of the Dolphins front office staff when he hosted his Holiday Toy Event at the YWCA in Miami. Along with distributing gifts, the group played games.

Then there was an event where Bobby McCain, Walt Aikens and Jerome Baker, along with Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and front office personnel participated in the Santa Stop event with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to pull over fans and surprise them with tickets, jerseys and gifts. Fans who had on Fins gear or decals were pulled over and received Dolphins items.

Defensive end William Hayes worked with the North Miami Beach Police Department to purchase holiday gifts for families.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: Holiday Toy Event In Partnership With Petland

Photo gallery: Holiday Toy Event Partnership with Petland

D41_7064
1 / 46
D41_6729
2 / 46
D41_8106
3 / 46
D41_8211
4 / 46
D41_8032
5 / 46
D41_7849
6 / 46
D41_8061
7 / 46
D41_7683
8 / 46
D41_7607
9 / 46
D41_8198
10 / 46
D41_8171
11 / 46
D41_8116
12 / 46
D41_7706
13 / 46
D41_8004
14 / 46
D41_7983
15 / 46
D41_7977
16 / 46
D41_7861
17 / 46
D41_7531
18 / 46
D41_7402
19 / 46
D41_7802
20 / 46
D41_7786
21 / 46
D41_7310
22 / 46
D41_7689
23 / 46
D41_7642
24 / 46
D41_7667
25 / 46
D41_7225
26 / 46
D41_7244
27 / 46
D41_7507
28 / 46
D41_7432
29 / 46
D41_7415
30 / 46
D41_7263
31 / 46
D41_7184
32 / 46
D41_7154
33 / 46
D41_7138
34 / 46
D41_7028
35 / 46
D41_7106
36 / 46
D41_6980
37 / 46
D41_7098
38 / 46
D41_6863
39 / 46
D41_7165
40 / 46
D41_6958
41 / 46
D41_6937
42 / 46
D41_6992
43 / 46
D41_6953
44 / 46
D41_6986
45 / 46
D41_6725
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And then there was running back Kenyan Drake, who stopped by the Boys & Girls Club to deliver presents and visit with the kids during the holiday season.

Ballage likely represented the sentiments of all his teammates when he spoke about the significance of the holiday toy event at the Dolphins training facility.

"I remember going to events like this when I was a kid and it really made my Christmas special," Ballage said. "It's my favorite part of the year every year. We try to get out there and reach the kids and have them look up to us as role models. Seeing the kids' eyes get all big when we pulled the presents out of the bags seeing them get whatever it is they asked for, I think that was the most important thing."

Related Content

news

Big Brother Little Brother: How Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed Reunited in Miami and Helped Resurrect the Dolphins Running Game

College roommates turned professional teammates, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are inseparable 
news

Kyle Van Noy's Many Passions Share a Common Thread of Service

Breaking the stigma of adoption through his foundation, Kyle Van Noy is driven by his desire to give back
news

Bonded by Hard Work, Rookie Offensive Linemen are Loving Life in the NFL

Austin Jackson, Rob Hunt and Solomon Kindley are soaking up the rookie experience 
news

Byron Jones' Impact Transcends the Football Field

The cornerback is the Miami Dolphins nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

Miami Dolphins My Cause My Cleats in Their Words

Dolphins players will support their cause this weekend with specially designed cleats
news

Andrew Van Ginkel: From Rock Valley, Iowa to Good Morning Football Regular 

Big plays on a weekly basis for Andrew Van Ginkel are a product of relentless work in the classroom, weight room and in the kitchen, just like in his early football days
news

The Many Hats in the Dolphins Tight Ends Room

Though one of the smallest position rooms by volume, the Miami Dolphins tight ends flex plenty of muscle and versatility 
news

Football's Third Phase: The Kicking Game

Brian Flores' emphasis on the kicking game, and the production of several Dolphins players, is producing big results on Danny Crossman's Special Teams Unit
news

Bobby McCain: A Leader On and Off the Field

Bringing together the locker room and producing on Sundays, the quarterback of Miami's defense says a life in sports taught him how to communicate and lead
news

Emmanuel Ogbah: Following His Father's Humble Footsteps

Living in Lagos, Nigeria until he was nine years old, Emmanuel Ogbah wanted to capitalize on his father's sacrifice to move his family to the United States
news

Dolphins Safety Eric Rowe is Spooking Opposing Quarterbacks

Halloween costumes, pumpkin drip, position versatility and lockdown coverage; Eric Rowe is thriving in October 
news

Ereck Flowers: The Quiet Giant Comes Home

His coaches claim he doesn't say much, but Ereck Flowers' performance on the field speaks volumes
Advertising