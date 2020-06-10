Dolphins Team with Miami-Dade Public Schools to Provide Meals

The Miami Dolphins are partnering with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to provide 500 meals to children and families each week for a year through the Family Meals-on-the-Go initiative. In support of this initiative, the Miami Dolphins have committed to donating 500 chilled, to-go meals every week for an entire year. These meals will be provided at Miami Gardens area schools in addition to the grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches provided by M-DCPS.
The Miami Dolphins previously donated $125,000 to The Foundation for New Education Initiatives, Inc. when it began. Since March 25, more than 46,000 hot meals have been delivered to homes in fragile communities.
This donation is part of the newly-announced Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program which provides a minimum of 1,000 meals each week out of Hard Rock Stadium Monday through Saturday and 1,000 meals on Sundays through local churches.
"Through the Dolphins Food Relief Program created by our owner Stephen Ross, we wanted to build a sustainable way to bring food to the people who need it the most in our own backyard of Miami Gardens," said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. "We're proud to work with a great partner in Miami-Dade Schools and provide meals to children and families for at least the next year. Our hope is this program will ease uncertainty about where their next meal is going to come from and we can focus on healing together as a community."
Since school closures on March 13 due to COVID-19, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) and the Miami Dolphins have stepped up to address food insecurity in the community, a reality that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Today, the organizations announced an expansion of their strong partnership through food distribution over the summer months and beyond.
"We remain committed to being a lifeline for our children and families in need," said Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. "Miami-Dade County Public Schools is fortunate to have the Miami Dolphins support us in our commitment to battle food insecurity in our community with their generous donation."