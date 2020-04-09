Fins Flashback: 2002 Week 6 | Dolphins at Broncos

Denver would answer with a quick touchdown, and though the Dolphins next drive didn't put points on the board, a shoestring catch on third-and-5 by Gadsden helped Miami take it to the 2-minute warning with a 2-point lead.

Each of Gadsden's receptions were crucial; not just for the yards gained and first downs achieved, but how it changed the way Denver defended Williams and the ground game.

"Me being outside, partly because of my size, we would try to force the defense to let me have the one-on-one matchups while everybody else was in zone," Gadsden said. "The safeties would stay close to the box to try to help against the run, which means they couldn't help outside and left me one-on-one. Every one-one-one under 15 yards, I was pretty confident I could win."

On that penultimate offensive series, Fiedler held court with the Dolphins training staff after his thumb hit a Broncos helmet on the follow-through. We later learned that the play broke Fiedler's thumb and knocked him out of the lineup for the next five games, but that didn't stop him from finishing the task at hand.