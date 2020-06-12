Fins Flashback: Dolphins 2000 Wildcard Win over Indianapolis

Miami trailed 14-0 at the intermission, but crawled back to within four in the early stages of the fourth quarter. A Colts field goal put Miami 80 yards away from sending the game into overtime. The offense answered the call with a 16-play drive in which O.J. McDuffie made a pair of big plays, including a one-handed snare to set the Dolphins up inside the 10-yard line.

A nine-yard pass to Jed Weaver on third-and-goal with 40 seconds remaining put the finishing touches on the game-tying drive. It was Miami's third third-down conversion on the drive.

"They were in man-to-man and [that play] was called the Y loop," Weaver said on the Drive Time Podcast. "I run the Y loop, put my outside foot in the ground and pivot back in against the outside leverage. [The defender] was pretty deep so I was open the entire time, Jay hit me and it was pretty awesome to score that touchdown."

The normally reliable Mike Vanderjagt missed a 49-yard field goal in the extra period giving Miami possession at its own 39-yard line. An exhausting 11 plays later, Smith carried Colts defenders into the end zone, and the Dolphins into the divisional round.

The vaunted Miami defense did its part as well. Indianapolis' quarterback (Peyton Manning), running back (Edgerrin James) and top receiver (Marvin Harrison) were all selected as starters in that year's Pro Bowl. Miami held Manning under 200 yards passing and Harrison to just 63 yards receiving. James put up 107 yards on the ground but was held out of the end zone.