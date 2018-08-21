FinStory: Wilson Returns Home, Gives Back To His Community

"It means a lot – just for my family itself – definitely to be closer to them and being able to have them see me on the regular and seeing me play on the regular," he said. "Not only for my family, but the people in my city to where I come back as much as I can and they only get to see me as much as possible. For those kids that are back in my hometown, to be able to see me and see what kind of work that I'm doing just a few hours away is definitely a great thing. Growing up in Florida, pretty much in the South, you grow up watching these guys play in the (aqua) and orange. It's a dream when you play football, to get in this jersey, and now I have the opportunity. It's an outright blessing."