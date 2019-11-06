I Said It

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019 02:25 PM

I Said It: Brian Flores Addresses Media On Wednesday

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“I think he's a good young back. I think he does a lot of things well. We'll see if he gets an opportunity this week.”

— Running back Patrick Laird led the Dolphins in rushing in the preseason and he could be in line for his first carries of the regular season starting this week. Flores said he likes a lot of things about Laird’s game, including his ability to hit the hole quickly and his work in the passing game.

“We just felt like we needed another set of hands out there. This is a good player who's been productive in this league for a long time.”

— The Dolphins signed punt returner Marcus Sherels on Tuesday, and Flores explained the move by saying it was simply a matter of adding depth in the return game with a proven veteran.

“No one on this team has arrived yet.”

— There are several players who have made clear progress throughout the 2019 season, with tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver DeVante Parker clearly jumping out among that group, but Flores says he never wants any of his players to start feeling complacent or thinking they have “arrived.”

“We'll be working the run game today. At the end of the day, we've got to practice it better, execute it better.”

— The Dolphins have not put up big numbers in the running game, but Flores believes it’s simply a matter of everybody on offense doing their assignments better. Flores looked at his practice script as he talked about the running game, promising there would be a lot of work done in that area Wednesday.

