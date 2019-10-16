I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Matchup Against Bills

— Evan Boehm moved from right guard to center for the two-point conversion attempt against Washington because of an injury to center Daniel Kilgore, and there’s clearly a possibility that Boehm will start at center against Buffalo because Flores said it would be difficult for Kilgore to be ready to go. Flores repeated the old mantra of “next man up” if Boehm has to start at center, but his experience certainly will help.