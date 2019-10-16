I Said It

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 01:35 PM

I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Matchup Against Bills

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“That's his natural position. He's started games there before. He's smart, he's tough, he's dependable.”

Evan Boehm moved from right guard to center for the two-point conversion attempt against Washington because of an injury to center Daniel Kilgore, and there’s clearly a possibility that Boehm will start at center against Buffalo because Flores said it would be difficult for Kilgore to be ready to go. Flores repeated the old mantra of “next man up” if Boehm has to start at center, but his experience certainly will help.

“He’ll be ready to go. He’s always ready to go. It’s been that way since I last put on a helmet.”

— Bills running back Frank Gore is in his 15th NFL season, and that’s obviously impressive to Flores, who recalled facing him when he was a linebacker at Boston College and Gore was at the University of Miami in the early 2000s. Flores joked that he didn’t go directly against Gore in a game because he wasn’t very good and therefore wasn’t on the field.

“If they look like they're ready to go, nobody wants to see them out there as much as I do.”

— Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley will practice for the first time Wednesday after beginning the season on PUP, and the Dolphins will have three weeks to determine their status for the rest of the season. While he was happy for them to start practicing, Flores says there’s a ways to go before either player can show the coaches they should be activated.

“Josh Allen is tough, he's physical and he's fast. He can break some long runs if you don't do a good job of tackling.”

— Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen gave the Dolphins a lot of problems with his running last season, and Flores is well aware of the challenge he presents. Allen is one of the bigger quarterbacks in the NFL and he’s also one of the most athletic.

