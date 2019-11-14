I Said It: Brian Flores Confident Kalen Ballage Will Produce

“I think we've had a little bit of (success). I don't think there’s any reason to bask in the glory. There's definitely a little bit of confidence, but there's also an understanding that things can go back to the way they were.”

— As he has maintained from the time he took over as Dolphins head coach, Flores wants to stay consistent in how he approaches things with a never-too-high, never-too-low attitude and a focus always on the next task. That’s how he wants his players to approach things as well, with their focus strictly on the Buffalo Bills and not on the two recent victories.