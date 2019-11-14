I Said It: Brian Flores Confident Kalen Ballage Will Produce

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“Kalen works extremely hard. We keep giving it to him and I think it'll turn. We have a lot of confidence in him.”
— Running back Kalen Ballage hasn’t produced great stats so far this season, but Flores is confident it’s a matter of time before Ballage is able to get consistent production. Flores also made it clear that yards-per-carry average is a stat for which the entire offense is responsible.
“This staff does a really good job communicating. We work well together.”
— Flores likes the communication that exists within his coaching staff, as it pertains to their interaction with each other and with their players.
“I think we've had a little bit of (success). I don't think there’s any reason to bask in the glory. There's definitely a little bit of confidence, but there's also an understanding that things can go back to the way they were.”
— As he has maintained from the time he took over as Dolphins head coach, Flores wants to stay consistent in how he approaches things with a never-too-high, never-too-low attitude and a focus always on the next task. That’s how he wants his players to approach things as well, with their focus strictly on the Buffalo Bills and not on the two recent victories.
“I think Jesse has done a very, very good job. Wherever you put him, he's going to be productive and play well.”
— Jesse Davis has lined up at both tackle spots this season and Flores has been impressed with the job he’s done on both the left and right side. The Dolphins showed earlier this season what they think of Davis when they signed him to a contract extension.