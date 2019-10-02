I Said It: Brian Flores, Dolphins Embracing Accountability

— Quarterback Josh Rosen has made clear progress since joining the Dolphins in late April, but Flores is looking to see continued improvement in a lot of the details that come with playing the quarterback position. Some of those would include decision-making, knowing when to check down or throw the ball away, and getting a feel for when to leave the pocket. Flores, though, said the Dolphins’ team passer rating should not be put on the quarterbacks only because there’s a lot of factors involved in completing a pass, such as pass protection, route running and making the catch.