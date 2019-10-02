I Said It

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019 11:26 AM

I Said It: Brian Flores, Dolphins Embracing Accountability

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“He's a young player, he's developing. He can get better in a lot of areas.”

— Quarterback Josh Rosen has made clear progress since joining the Dolphins in late April, but Flores is looking to see continued improvement in a lot of the details that come with playing the quarterback position. Some of those would include decision-making, knowing when to check down or throw the ball away, and getting a feel for when to leave the pocket. Flores, though, said the Dolphins’ team passer rating should not be put on the quarterbacks only because there’s a lot of factors involved in completing a pass, such as pass protection, route running and making the catch.

“This is not a finger-pointing team. This is not a making-excuses team.”

— One of the aspects that Flores often has mentioned he likes about his team is accountability, and that came up against Wednesday. Flores says his players are focused on getting better and doing their job, all the time working together to get things turned around.

“If we keep doing the things we've been doing, hopefully in time things will turn out the way we want them to be.”

— The Dolphins have not gotten the results on the field that anybody would like, but Flores is encouraged by the improvement he’s seen and by the consistent effort he’s gotten from his players.

“Dependable, smart. He embodies a lot of the things we want out of our receivers and out of our players.”

— Wide receiver Allen Hurns has made a good impression on Flores since joining the Dolphins in late July. Hurns remains in the concussion protocol after being injured in the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

