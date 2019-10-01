D-Line Coach Excited About First-Round Newcomers

When he took down Philip Rivers on Sunday, he became the first player to record a full sack in each of his first two games with the Dolphins since 2008 when Kendall Langford did it against the New York Jets and the Arizona Cardinals.

“He’s big, he’s long, he’s athletic,” Hobby said. “I tell you what, he’s really a smart player. Has a really good football IQ. To come in here that early that week and get prepared to go back to Dallas, he had a couple of mental errors and kind of feeling his way out, but I like the grasp that he’s taking, the seriousness of it, the playing. Last week he got a little bit more comfortable because he’s learning what to do and what’s expected of him. I just think he’s going to continue to grow, but he’s a good natural football player.”