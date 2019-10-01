Dolphins Offensive Line Making Progress Despite Injuries

This is what DeGuglielmo likes about his group. His offensive linemen will work hard and they will get better.

There’s also potential in the group, starting with the three rookies — Prince, third-round pick Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun.

Deiter arrived in Miami after starting every game he played at the University of Wisconsin, so he had a lot of game experience to go along with the position flexibility that Dolphins coaches always like.

When starting left tackle Jesse Davis was injured in the game at Dallas, it was Deiter who moved over from left guard to left tackle, one of the three positions where he made starts at Wisconsin.

“Honestly, I think he’s done a good job,” DeGuglielmo said of Deiter. “He’s an experienced guy. He played a lot at Wisconsin obviously in multiple spots. If we ever need an emergency center, he’s going to go there too. That’s great to have that on game day, to have a third center at the ballgame.