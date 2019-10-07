I Said It

Monday, Oct 07, 2019 11:50 AM

I Said It: Brian Flores, Dolphins Get Back To Business

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Monday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“For us, we'll go about our business as we normally do. We'll always do our due diligence from a run game standpoint.”

— The Washington Redskins will have a new coach when they come to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend after the announcement they have relieved Jay Gruden of his duties Monday. Former Raiders and University of Nebraska head coach Bill Callahan, also a longtime offensive line coach, is expected to become interim head coach.

“It's just a time for reflection. You look at everything we've done, you evaluate it all and you look at the things you can do better.”

— The Dolphins used their bye week to do a lot of self-scouting and evaluating, all in an effort to improve in every facet imaginable.

“We want to try to get him in there and see if he can get better.”

— Rookie Isaiah Prince made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Dolphins’ last game Sept. 29 when he started at right tackle. Prince turned in a solid performance that Flores said had the sixth-round pick out of Ohio State excited and wanting more. Prince has intriguing potential with his combination of length and athletic ability.

“My focus is on practice today. The rest of that kind of takes care of itself. If we do all the right things, the results take care of themselves.”

— Flores refuses to look ahead at what getting his first victory as an NFL head coach will mean to him and his players because he says what matters is focusing on the process, and it’s getting that process right and performing well that will lead to results on Sundays.

