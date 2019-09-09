I Said It: Brian Flores Focused On Improving This Team

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media Monday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“We'll be better. We'll get better.”
— Flores said the Dolphins spent Monday addressing the mistakes they saw on the game film and will be busy making sure to correct those moving forward.
“They were disappointed, as I was. But at the same time they're ready to get back to work.”
— This is how Flores described the mood among the players when they reported to the training facility Monday. Flores added he wants his players to think about what the loss against Baltimore felt like so they do everything in their power to make sure a game like that doesn’t happen.
“He's a good player. We have a lot of confidence in him.”
— Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick had some good moments against Baltimore on Sunday, according to Flores, but like every player on the roster had some things that need to be corrected.
“My focus is on this team and getting this team to improve.”
— The Dolphins’ second game of the season will have Flores facing the team with which he spent the previous 15 years, so there obviously are a lot of personal relationships involved when it comes to the New England Patriots. Flores, though, isn’t getting caught up in any of the outside angles when it comes to the Week 2 matchup because all his energy will be spent on trying to get the Dolphins ready to play.