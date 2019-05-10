I Said It: Brian Flores On Dolphins Rookies

“There’ll be competition across the board on this team.”

— This statement clearly reflects Flores’ belief that every player on the roster has to earn whatever playing time they get, and that involves every position on the team.

“I want my players to know the why.”

— Flores said he had no issue whatsoever with players questioning why coaches were doing things because he wants everybody to be on board with the goals at hand and to believe in the vision. He actually would be disappointed if his players never asked questions.

“We’re on a quest for improvement.”