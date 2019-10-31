I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Before Thursday's Practice

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“I thought he had a really good preseason. We were happy with how he played then and practiced, what he brought to this team.”
— Tight end Clive Walford rejoined the Dolphins on Wednesday, a little more than two months after he was waived with an injury settlement. Flores said he likes Walford’s toughness, dedication, as well as his pass-catching ability.
“He's played games. We like what we've seen from him. He's got experience, but he's going to have to find his way.”
— Ken Crawley was claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, and while he’s most experienced of the cornerbacks on the active roster, Flores says he still will need time to get adjusted to new surroundings and a new defensive scheme. Flores, however, is confident Crawley could help the Dolphins in time.
“I think Patrick has done a good job. He's doing a lot of the right things from a preparation standpoint.”
— Running back Patrick Laird impressed the Dolphins coaching staff with a strong showing in the preseason and has continued his diligent work through the first weeks of the regular season. Flores pointed out how he regularly shows up at the training facility on Tuesday mornings and find Laird there even though it’s the players’ day off. Flores says he’s confident Laird will be ready to produce if he’s called upon to run the ball at some point during the regular season.