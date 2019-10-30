Clive Walford Excited To Be Back With Dolphins

Asked what he can bring to the Dolphins offense, Walford said: “Just leadership, grit, grime, work ethic. I’m a veteran. Hopefully, I could help the younger guys get it going.”

As fate would have it, the first game on the schedule for Walford in his return to the Dolphins is against the Jets, the team for which he ended the 2018 season.

That’s just added motivation for a player who already is excited about getting his 2019 season going.