Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 03:27 PM

Clive Walford Excited To Be Back With Dolphins

Tight end Clive Walford is healthy again and getting a second shot with the Dolphins.

DC0_9372

Walford was back at Dolphins practice after being re-signed Wednesday. He was in Dolphins training camp but was waived in late August with an injury settlement.

“It’s great to be back with my guys,” Walford said. “I had to get healthy, so I got healthy and just been training, been waiting on my opportunity.”

Walford spent the past few months in Miami rehabbing his injury and working out. He said he felt back at 100 percent about two weeks ago.

The former University of Miami player had signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March.

Related Links

“You’ve just got to keep a positive mind,” Walford said. “Unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do because you’re injured. I just was doing my part to get healthy, train at the same time and put myself in position for when I do a phone call I’ll be ready.”

Walford joined second-year players Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe in the tight end room. He essentially replaced Nick O’Leary, who was waived Tuesday.

At 28 years old, Walford is the old man in the tight end room.

Walford has 70 catches for 786 and six touchdowns in four NFL seasons after entering the league as a third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2015.

Asked what he can bring to the Dolphins offense, Walford said: “Just leadership, grit, grime, work ethic. I’m a veteran. Hopefully, I could help the younger guys get it going.”

As fate would have it, the first game on the schedule for Walford in his return to the Dolphins is against the Jets, the team for which he ended the 2018 season.

That’s just added motivation for a player who already is excited about getting his 2019 season going.

This is what he said when asked how much he’s looking forward to playing in a game: “You’ll see when I get out there. I’m going to let my play speak for itself.”

Related Content

Jerome Baker Begins To Emerge
news

Jerome Baker Begins To Emerge

The second-year linebacker had his best game of the year last night in Pittsburgh.
news

Top 10 Dolphins Monday Night Football Memories

Alain Poupart lists his Top 10 Dolphins MNF Memories before tonight's game in Pittsburgh.
news

Mike Gesicki Getting More Involved On Offense

The second-year tight end is becoming a big factor in the passing game.
news

Ryan Lewis Wants To Make More Memories At Heinz Field

The former Pitt cornerback will play Monday night at his college team's home stadium.
Shaq Calhoun Continues His Impressive Journey
news

Shaq Calhoun Continues His Impressive Journey

The rookie guard is feeling confident coming off his first NFL start.
news

Linebacker Vince Biegel's Best Is Yet To Come

The versatile linebacker is feeling comfortable—and playing well—in South Florida.
Davon Godchaux's Work Ethic Impressing Patrick Graham
news

Davon Godchaux's Work Ethic Impressing Patrick Graham

The defensive lineman has become a leader on Miami's defense.
Ryan Fitzpatrick's Tough, Competitive Style Energizes Dolphins
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Tough, Competitive Style Energizes Dolphins

The veteran quarterback isn't afraid to play physical football.
O-Line Observation: Steady Progress Up Front
news

O-Line Observation: Steady Progress Up Front

The offense had their best performance of the season against the Bills.
Eric Rowe Makes First Start At Safety Against Bills
news

Eric Rowe Makes First Start At Safety Against Bills

Rowe made his sixth start of the season, except this time it was at safety.
'Hungry' Taco Charlton Wants More As Role Grows
news

'Hungry' Taco Charlton Wants More As Role Grows

One month into his stint with the Dolphins, Charlton is continuing to earn his coaches' trust.

Advertising