I Said It

Monday, Dec 02, 2019 03:53 PM

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Eagles Victory

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media Monday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“My dealings with DeVante have been very good. I think he’s really taken a professional approach.”

— Wide receiver DeVante Parker is putting together the best season of his career and he said taking better care of his body has been one major reason. Flores said he couldn’t speak on what happened in previous years with Parker, only that he’s liked Parker’s work ethic this year.

“If you’re smart, tough, disciplined and you love to compete, this is the right place for you.”

— Free agency is more than four months away, so it wasn’t a surprise when Flores said he wasn’t even thinking about it in response to a question on the topic. He did, however, mention the kind of players who might be interested in coming down to the play for the Dolphins.

“Those two, their work ethic is very good. They’re in early on the off days. From that standpoint they’ve done a really good job and they’ll be ready to go, both guys.”

— Rookies Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin could be in line for more playing time on offense depending on the severity of the leg injury that sidelined Kalen Ballage against the Eagles. Flores said he’s confident that Laird and Gaskin, as well as newcomer De’Lance Turner will be able to get the job done if called upon.

“I enjoy coaching this team. We’ve got a group of guys who really work hard. I’ve been impressive with how they’ve dealt with the adversity. I’m proud of this team.’

— When talking about his day-to-day approach, Flores said he considered this a “fun year,” and he later was asked to explain. His answer was simply that he’s got a group of players who never quit, never stop working no matter the circumstances.

