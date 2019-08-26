I Said It

Presented by

Monday, Aug 26, 2019 11:41 AM

I Said It: Brian Flores Talks About Final Preseason Game

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Monday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

"Good players, productive players and guys who fit what we're trying to do, we're going to try to keep around."

— With NFL teams needing to get their rosters down to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, there will be several big-name players throughout the league on the move this week. Flores made it clear that the Dolphins’ focus will be on keeping players who can help the team win.

"The communication between those two, they have a great rapport. I'm looking forward to working with both guys."

Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain are listed as the starting safeties on the depth chart, and they have a little less than two weeks to continue working together to get ready for the start of the regular season against Baltimore after Jones returned to practice Monday.

Related Links

"Get better. It's a great opportunity for young players, all players actually."

— Three days before the Dolphins conclude their preseason schedule with a game at New Orleans, Flores addressed his philosophy when it comes to the final preseason game. Flores explained it’s one final chance for young players “on the fringe” to make it more difficult for the organization to not keep them around.

"We're looking for leadership from Laremy. He's a guy who has that capability. I think he's trending in that direction."

— Tackle Laremy Tunsil has spoken a couple of times this summer about his desire to become more of a leader, and Flores says he has seen positive signs in that direction. Flores added that he’d like to see leadership from every player on the field.

Related Content

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media Before Sunday Practice
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media Before Sunday Practice

Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice to discuss the QB situation and more.
I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Dolphins-Jaguars
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Dolphins-Jaguars

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media On Tuesday
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media On Tuesday

Brian Flores spoke before Tuesday's practice and had high praise for Kalen Ballage.
I Said It: Brian Flores Discusses Quarterback Battle On Monday
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Discusses Quarterback Battle On Monday

Brian Flores spoke to the media before Monday's practice and spoke about the ongoing QB competition.
I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Break Down Dolphins-Buccaneers
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Break Down Dolphins-Buccaneers

I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Second Joint Practice
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Second Joint Practice

Brian Flores spoke to the media following the Dolphins’ second joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down First Joint Practice
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down First Joint Practice

Brian Flores spoke to the media following the Dolphins’ first joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
I Said It: Brian Flores Saturday Conference Call
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Saturday Conference Call

I Said It: Dolphins Beat Falcons In Preseason Opener
news

I Said It: Dolphins Beat Falcons In Preseason Opener

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks About Kiko Alonso, Jesse Davis
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks About Kiko Alonso, Jesse Davis

Brian Flores addressed the media before the start of training camp practice Tuesday.
I Said It: Brian Flores On Initial Depth Chart
news

I Said It: Brian Flores On Initial Depth Chart

Advertising