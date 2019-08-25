Local Product Chris Lammons Making Name For Himself On Special Teams

One of several young players trying to land a spot on the roster, Lammons has made his presence felt in the kicking game in the preseason — perhaps more than anyone else.

Lammons had two big hits in the 22-7 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including one that temporarily produced a Dolphins touchdown — until the ruling was reversed by instant replay.

The week before at Tampa Bay, Lammons alertly was there to grab a loose ball in mid-air after Dolphins punt returner Trenton Irwin fumbled and advanced it 26 yards to set up a touchdown drive.

Those are the kinds of plays that can help Lammons get noticed and accomplish his childhood dream of playing for the Dolphins.