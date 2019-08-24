Eric Rowe Showing Full Potential, Capitalizing On Opportunity With Dolphins

Rowe indeed appears to be the choice to start opposite Howard, which clearly was one of the Dolphins’ biggest questions heading into training camp.

After missing the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons because of a minor injury, Rowe started against both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville.

Rowe tied with four Dolphins players for most defensive snaps against Jacksonville with 41, the same number that Howard played.

Rowe finished the game with five tackles with the one interception, two passes defensed and the pass interference penalty.

“He did have the PI (pass interference),” Head Coach Brian Flores said after the game. “We want him to turn and look at that situation. It’s something we harp on in practice and talk about constantly. I would have liked him to make that, just turn and look and not get the PI (pass interference) penalty. He came back and made an interception, which is good, but that’s kind of the ebbs and flows of the game.