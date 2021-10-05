Inside the Numbers: Colts at Dolphins - Week 4

After a tough loss at home, we dive inside the numbers of our game versus the Colts, presented by BDO.
Blake Ferguson recovered a muffed punt from Indianapolis running back Nyheim Hines early in the first quarter, extending Miami's takeaway streak to 26 games, the longest active mark in the NFL. The streak is the third longest in Dolphins history and longest since a 42-game streak from Dec. 5, 1982 to Oct. 6, 1985.
Mike Gesicki caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter. It was his 12th touchdown reception in his past 25 games and his first of the season. Gesicki's 12 touchdowns in that span (since Nov. 20, 2019) is the fourth-most by a tight end in the NFL and tied for 13th among all NFL players.
DeVante Parker caught four passes for 77 yards (19.3 avg.) and one touchdown on a 3-yard pass from Brissett. It was the first touchdown of the season by Parker, who now has 14 touchdown receptions since the start of the 2019 campaign.
Emmanuel Ogbah recorded his first full sack of the 2021 season. His eight quarterback hits rank tied for fourth in the NFL.
Jaylen Waddle caught three passes for 33 yards (11.0 avg.). He now has 25 receptions this season, which is tied for the seventh-most by any NFL player since 1970 in the first four games of their career.
For more on Sunday's game, listen to Travis Wingfield's All-22 Review on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.