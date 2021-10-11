Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Buccaneers - Week 5

We dive inside the numbers of our Week 5 game versus the Buccaneers, presented by BDO.
Myles Gaskin was very active in the passing game, catching a career-high 10 passes for 74 yards (7.4 avg.) and 2 TDs. Gaskin's 10 receptions are tied for the most in Dolphins history by a player whose primary position was running back.
Gaskin is the only player in team history whose primary position was running back to have multiple games with at least two touchdown receptions. Gaskin also had two touchdown receptions on Dec. 26, 2020 at Las Vegas.
Jacoby Brissett completed 8-of-10 passes (80.0 pct.) for 119 yards in the first quarter, the most passing yards by a Dolphins quarterback in the first quarter since Ryan Fitzpatrick had 158 on Dec. 22, 2019 vs. Cincinnati.
Mike Gesicki's four receptions give him 148 in his career, moving him ahead of TE Keith Jackson for fifth-most by a tight end in team history.
Jaelan Phillips recorded the first full sack of his career.
Jevon Holland recorded a career-high seven tackles (five solo).
Jason Sanders converted all three of his opportunities today – one field goal and two PATs. He has now made 54 consecutive extra points, a span stretching 25 games.
Jaylen Waddle caught three passes for 33 yards (11.0 avg.). He now has 25 receptions this season, which is tied for the seventh-most by any NFL player since 1970 in the first four games of their career.
For more on Sunday's game, listen to Travis Wingfield's Game Recap on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.