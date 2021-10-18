Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Jaguars - Week 6 - London

Oct 18, 2021 at 04:30 PM
We dive inside the numbers of our Week 6 game versus the Jaguars, presented by BDO.

Jaylen Waddle totaled 10 receptions for 70 yards (7.0 avg.) and two touchdowns. He became the fifth rookie in Dolphins history to catch multiple touchdowns in a game, joining Preston Williams, Jarvis Landry, Melvin Baker, and Chris Chambers.

Tua Tagovailoa was 8-of-10 for 76 yards on the opening possession, including the 6-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle also caught double-digit passes. Paired with his 12 receptions in Week 3 at Las Vegas, Waddle becomes the first player in Dolphins history to have multiple 10+ reception games as a rookie.

Mike Gesicki led all players in yesterday's game with 115 receiving yards on eight receptions (14.4 avg.). It marked the second time in his career he's totaled at least 100 yards receiving in a game. Gesicki's total moved him into fifth place on the team's all-time tight end receiving charts, surpassing Charles Clay.

Christian Wilkins stripped Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence of the ball on a second-down snap in the third quarter. DT Zach Sieler recovered the fumble.

