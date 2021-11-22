Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Jets - Week 11

Team stats, individual metrics, milestones, and more on the Week 11 look inside the numbers, presented by BDO.
Tua Tagovailoa had an efficient afternoon, completing 27-of-33 passes (81.8 pct.) for 273 yards and two touchdowns.
Tagovailoa completed every pass he threw on three key scoring drives – Miami's opening touchdown possession, the touchdown drive to go up 21-14 and the drive at the end of the game that resulted in a field goal and gave Miami a two-score lead.
Brandon Jones came free on a blitz and hit Jets QB Joe Flacco, knocking the ball free. Christian Wilkins grabbed the ball out of the air and ran the other direction.
For Jones, it was his third sack of the season and first forced fumble. He also forced a fumble as a rookie in 2020. It was the seventh quarterback hit of the season for Jones, which is the most by an NFL defensive back this season. It was the third fumble recovery of Wilkins' career. He has a fumble recovery in each of his three NFL seasons.
Jaylen Waddle caught eight passes for 65 yards (8.1 avg.) yesterday in addition to his rushing touchdown. The eight receptions give him 68 on the season, which is the most by any NFL rookie, fourth among all NFL players, and move him into third place in Dolphins rookie history.
With the game tied at seven midway through the third quarter, Tua Tagovailoa stepped up in the pocket and found a streaking WR Mack Hollins for a 65-yard touchdown.
It gave Miami a 14-7 lead. The 65-yard play is Miami's longest of the season a week after their previous long, which was a 64-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Albert Wilson in the Week 10. It was the longest completion of Tagovailoa's career and the longest reception of Hollins' career.
