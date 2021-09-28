Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Raiders - Week 3

In the first quarter, Elandon Roberts intercepted a pass by Raiders QB Derek Carr and took it 85 yards to the end zone to give Miami a 7-0 lead. The pressure was applied by S Eric Rowe. It was the eighth-longest interception return in Dolphins' history and longest since a 94-yard return by CB Brent Grimes on Oct. 31, 2013 vs. Cincinnati. The interception also extended Miami's takeaway streak to 25 games, the longest active mark in the NFL. The streak is the third longest in Dolphins history and longest since a 42-game streak from Dec. 5, 1982 to Oct. 6,1985.