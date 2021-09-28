Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Raiders - Week 3

After an overtime thriller on the road, we dive inside the numbers of our game versus the Raiders, presented by BDO.
In the first quarter, Elandon Roberts intercepted a pass by Raiders QB Derek Carr and took it 85 yards to the end zone to give Miami a 7-0 lead. The pressure was applied by S Eric Rowe. It was the eighth-longest interception return in Dolphins' history and longest since a 94-yard return by CB Brent Grimes on Oct. 31, 2013 vs. Cincinnati. The interception also extended Miami's takeaway streak to 25 games, the longest active mark in the NFL. The streak is the third longest in Dolphins history and longest since a 42-game streak from Dec. 5, 1982 to Oct. 6,1985.
Malcolm Brown took a first-down carry 24 yards to the end zone to give Miami a 14-0 lead with 3:07 left in the first quarter. It was Brown's first touchdown as a member of the Dolphins.
Will Fuller made his Dolphins debut and had three receptions for 20 yards (6.7 avg.). He also caught the 2-point conversion that tied the game with two seconds remaining.
Jaylen Waddle (12) and Mike Gesicki (10) each had career highs in receptions. It marks the first time in Dolphins history that two players recorded double-digit receptions in the same game. Gesicki's 86 receiving yards were the fifth-most in his career and fourth-most by a tight end in an NFL game this season. The 10 receptions were the most by an NFL tight end in a game this season at the end of today's late afternoon games.
Brandon Jones had a career-high two sacks in the game. The last Dolphins player to have multiple sacks in a game was LB Andrew Van Ginkel, also against the Raiders, on Dec. 26, 2020.
For more on Sunday's game, listen to Travis Wingfield's All-22 Review on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.