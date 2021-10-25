Inside the Numbers: Falcons vs Dolphins - Week 7

Oct 25, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

We dive inside the numbers of our Week 7 game versus the Falcons, presented by BDO.

Mike Gesicki led all Dolphins players with 85 receiving yards on seven receptions yesterday. His 85 receiving yards give him 1,902 career receiving yards, which moves him into fourth place in team history among tight ends.

He also caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter.

Xavien Howard intercepted his second pass of the year after picking off QB Matt Ryan early in the fourth quarter. It was the 24th interception of Howard's career, moving him into a tie for sixth place in team history. Howard's 24 interceptions since 2017 are the most in the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for four touchdowns yesterday, doubling his previous career-high of two. He completed 32-of-40 passes (80.0 pct.) for 291 yards.

Emmanuel Ogbah recorded his first forced fumble of the season and fourth in his two years (2020-21) with the Dolphins when he knocked the ball away from Atlanta QB Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter. It was recovered by CB Nik Needham.

Jevon Howard recorded his first career sack – an 11-yard drop of QB Matt Ryan in the first quarter.

Jaylen Waddle had seven more receptions yesterday for 83 yards. His 44 receptions this season are the most by any NFL rookie.

For more on Sunday's game, listen to Travis Wingfield's Game Recap on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.

