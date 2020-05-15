Fins Flashback | 1994 Season Opener vs. New England

"I knew that he would not come back if he wasn't right," Fryar said. "He's not a fast guy but he's elusive. I can remember times Dan saying to me, 'watch me make this guy miss in the pocket.' He was very creative, very elusive, knowing where guys were around him and knowing where the soft spot in the pocket was."

The Dolphins offense couldn't find its footing early in the game. Miami's first two possessions were cut short by turnovers, even after Marino extended the second drive with a scramble to move the sticks. Fans held their collective breath in South Florida as Marino maneuvered around the Patriots defense, but his Dolphins teammates knew at that moment that the quarterback was all the way back.

"It didn't bother me it all," Fryar said. "In fact, it was encouraging to let me know that Dan was engaged, that he was all in. Let's get it going."

It took some time to get going. The slow start bled into the third possession with a quick three-and-out; a drive that concluded with an incomplete pass intended for Fryar. Marino expressed some general frustration with the inauspicious beginning to the game, but according to his Pro Bowl receiver, that frustration never occurred in a verbal display.

"I never did get a Dan Marino ass chewing, as you put it," Fryar said. "I think that changed a little bit when myself, Mark Ingram, Keith Jackson and Keith Byars got there. Dan would get upset and that just meant that he cared about what we were doing. He wanted to win. I was never on the other end of that."

Fryar was present for a lot of big NFL moments in his career, including Marino's 300th career touchdown pass. He didn't catch number 300, but Fryar would be on the receiving end for touchdown passes number 301, 302, and 303.

The third and final touchdown on the day put Fryar over 200 yards and led Miami to the thrilling 39-35 victory. That catch was the second go-ahead score of the fourth quarter for Fryar. The first fourth-quarter score was on a flea flicker. Fryar and the Dolphins offense saw a tendency on film for the Patriots defensive backs to bite hard on the run and leave the receivers open downfield.