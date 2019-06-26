Jim Caldwell Attends Quarterbacks Coaching Summit To Mentor Young Coaches

“This was worthwhile, coming down here to Atlanta to have an opportunity to meet so many quality young men that are in our profession that certainly have a strong interest in joining the National Football League,” Caldwell said during an interview on SiriusXM. “It was an impressive group of young men. It was absolutely impressive. So anybody that says that they don’t know of anyone to search out in order to interview, if you have an opportunity to see the participants in this particular group, I think there’ll be a lot of people that sort of changed their mind about that.”

The Quarterback Coaching Summit began last year as the brain child of former NFL quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams. Caldwell participated last year as well while he was away from coaching for the first time in four decades.

Caldwell said the NFL showed more support for the summit this year, and one sign was the presence of executive president of football operations Troy Vincent, the Dolphins first-round pick in the 1992 draft.