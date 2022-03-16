Keeping Our Own - Dolphins Bring Back Handful of Players including Ogbah, Gesicki

The Dolphins have made it a point of emphasis to retain their top players under General Manager Chris Grier and the team has done just that in the days leading into free agency.

As the new league year begins, the Dolphins have already brought back defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, tight end Mike Gesicki, wide receiver Preston Williams and linebackers Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen into the fold for 2022. Additionally, the team placed a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham. There are also reports that linebacker and defensive captain Elandon Roberts will return in 2022.

Ogbah returns as one of Miami's most productive defensive players since joining the Dolphins in 2020. Since his arrival in Miami, only four defensive linemen have more sacks than Ogbah's 18.0 and no defensive lineman has more than his 17 passes defensed. He has back-to-back seasons with at least 60 QB pressures and his 126 pressures are the sixth-most among edge defenders (Pro Football Focus) since 2020.