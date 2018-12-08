Kenny Stills | Walter Payton Man Of The Year

"There's lots of people in our world, whether it's in athletics or any other type of profession, that talk a big game and Kenny talks the talk but he walks the walk," Juriga said. "He's out there pushing not only with his time, which is certainly valuable; he's pushing with his money to make sure things are getting done. He's not just saying, this is a problem and everybody needs to know about this problem. He's saying, this is a problem and I'm pushing for solutions to this problem. We're having issues with social justice, or social injustice. He's trying to engage with the community, engage with law enforcement, engage with the kids so we can find a solution to the injustices that are happening in our country. And by him doing that, he's certainly a role model and a leader not only within NFL players, within the NFL community or with athletes in general, but in our community and our world as a whole."

For Stills, maybe what matters most are the relationships he's developing, whether it be with boys like Jonathan or adult women, like those he met on visits to the apartment complex in North Miami.