Fins Flashback: Dolphins 2000 Wildcard Win Over Indianapolis

After the celebration died down, the Dolphins players had a chance to reflect on the win, and Smith's run.

"Once Lamar got to the 10, I said, 'They're in trouble,'" offensive lineman Mark Dixon said in a New York Times article.

For Smith, the performance meant more than meets the eye. A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Smith had been released by two teams prior to his 1,000-yard season and playoff heroics over his hometown team.

"I'm just happy to be a part of the victory," Smith said almost 20 years ago via the New York Times. "We had to overcome a lot of obstacles."

One of those obstacles was an injury to Fiedler's non-throwing shoulder. The ailment was so bad that Fiedler had to execute every hand off using his right hand, resulting in some unconventional looking plays.