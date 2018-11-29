Laremy Tunsil Won't Stop Until He's The Best

Tunsil has yet to allow a sack this season, he’s done a good job in run blocking and he’s drastically cut down on false starts, going from eight in 2017 to just two in the first 11 games of 2018.

What is pretty obvious through 11 games of the 2018 season, Tunsil’s third in the NFL, is that he’s better than he’s ever been. And he just keeps getting better.

Yes, it is simple. The question then becomes: Just how good can Tunsil become? That answer is going to have to wait because the Dolphins left tackle clearly has a lot of good football still ahead of him.

“I feel like his confidence is through the roof,” Head Coach Adam Gase said. “He just looks so patient. When you watch most tackles set, they’re getting some depth, they’re kind of waiting for contact. Like, he almost sets like he’s blocking quick game all the time. His ability to move when a guy tries to run past him, he’s quick enough and long enough to push him past his quarterback. When a guy tries to bull-rush him, he anchors so fast and he’s got great ability to get his hands on guys and position himself right to where he can just stop his feet. Watching him practice and play and go against some of these guys that are pretty good … he’s been playing outstanding.”

Tunsil overall was pretty solid in 2017 in what was his first NFL season at left tackle, the position where he starred at the University of Mississippi. Likewise, Tunsil overall had a positive rookie season when the Dolphins used him at left guard because of the presence of veteran left tackle Branden Albert on the roster.

But Tunsil clearly looks like a different player in 2018. Simply put, he looks like the player who was considered perhaps the best left tackle prospect in the 2016 draft.

Ja’Wuan James, who has been the Dolphins’ right tackle since he arrived as a first-round pick in 2014, says the biggest difference in Tunsil this season is the way he carries himself.