Larry Csonka Living His Dream In Alaska After Hall Of Fame Career

Csonka was 40 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and by then had been a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time first-team All-Pro, a Super Bowl MVP (for his performance in the 24-7 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII), as well as a two-time All-American at Syracuse University.

And he was the leading rusher on the only team in NFL history to go through an entire season (regular season and playoffs) without a loss or tie.

“A lot of people with me on the DreamTrips package to the Dolphins game last fall asked me about things from the past,” Csonka said. “It’s hard to contrast some of them because so much has changed. But many of the basics have stayed the same — the winning and losing and the tenacity. People who really pay attention to detail and get it done are the ones who end up in the winner’s circle. So, yes, I appreciate our perfect record as much today as I did 20 seconds after that gun fired at the end of Super Bowl VII.