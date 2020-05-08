Fins Flashback | Super Bowl VII with Larry Little

Little was right.

Miami rolled up a 14-point lead with just over two minutes to play in the game. The Dolphins only mistake of the day, a botched field goal attempt, resulted in Washington's lone score as the offense went back to work with a punishing ground game.

After setting a then-record with 2,960 rushing yards in the regular season, Miami bruised and battered the over-the-hill gang to the tune of 184 yards at a 5.0 yards-per-rush clip.

"I could always run," Little said of his exceptional blocking out in space on Miami's famed toss sweeps. "When I lost those 20 pounds, a cornerback or safety trying to take me on was like suicide. [There was] no way I'd let a [defensive back] take me on, head on, and get away with it. I took a lot of pride in what I was doing."

Little, a member of the 1970's NFL All-Decade team, know he had to get on his horse in order to carve a path for the diminutive Mercury Morris.

"I had to get out there fast because I was pulling for Mercury," Little said. "Mercury was fast as hell so I had to get out there in front of him."

Every game features a turning point where the end-result becomes evident. In that Super Bowl, Little recalls one of his favorite plays, and the moment he knew the perfect season was imminent.

"We had a play called P10 Express," Little said on the Drive Time Podcast. "The center and myself would exchange blocks; he would block back and I would pull around and block the linebacker. But the linebacker ran out of the picture, so next thing I know here's [Larry] Csonka running the ball, so I slowed up because no way [Csonka] would ever catch me. So I slowed up and he ran right by me. And I knew then – he gained about 25 or 30 yards – this game was going to be easy as pie."

Nothing about playing for Don Shula was easy. The practices were grueling, the conditioning was demanding, but the results were rewarding. Little attributes significant credit for his career to the legendary coach.

"[Shula] was the man that probably made me to be the football player I was," Little said. "When I first met him, I went to his press conference because I was here the year he came. I walked up to him [and introduced myself]. The first thing he asked me was 'how much do you weigh?' I told him I was at 285 and he walked away [without] saying a word. When I got the reporting date letter, it said my reporting weight would be 265. When I lost that weight, it actually made me a better football player."