The Comeback: Dan Marino

New England jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead, and when the Dolphins got the ball back, Marino finally began to show glimpses of his glory days. Four completions brought the Dolphins into Patriots territory, and with the quarter winding down, Marino faced a third-and-10. No-one was open on the play, so the quarterback, who now had a limp in his step and more equipment protecting his right leg than any player in the sport, took off running. As two Patriots began to close in on him, Marino dove headfirst into the thick mud that made up the Florida Marlins infield for the first down.

“Even though I couldn’t move like I did before, I felt like I was going to be able to make people miss and move around a little,” he said. “Your mind and body take over, and you figure out a way to make it happen.”

After Marino and Bledsoe each tossed second-quarter interceptions, the Dolphins quarterback connected with wide receiver Mark Ingram on a 64-yard touchdown to tie the game. Bledsoe hit tight end Ben Coates on a two-yard lob to give the Patriots a 14-7 lead, and Marino completed back-to-back 21-yard passes to set up a Pete Stoyanovich 42-yard field goal at the end of the half.

Already ahead, Bledsoe struck first in the third quarter, connecting with Coates for a 62-yard touchdown that put the Patriots up 21-10.

“I felt a lot of urgency to start matching points with Drew at that point,” Marino said. “In those kind of games, you feel like you have to score every time you get the ball.”

A series later, Marino connected with wide receiver Irving Fryar for a 40-yard completion. Two plays later, No. 13 found tight end Keith Jackson in the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown. That touchdown pass was the 300th of Marino’s career.