McCain's Decision To Play Football The Right One

"It's football," he said. "I know a lot of football. I'm not trying to boast too much, but I like to know where everybody is on the field and I like to know responsibilities. Just being outside, it shows the confidence they have in me and the confidence I have in myself. I can play it all. I can play nickel, safety, corner."

There are a couple of reasons McCain has become a successful NFL defensive back, one of them being his work ethic, an attitude instilled in him as an only child by his parents.

But McCain is also smart, and he uses that intelligence to his advantage.