Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Bills

least 200 yards in a game (before being joined by Jay Ajayi five years later) when he gained 203 yards in a 30-23 victory. Bush's 76-yard touchdown run gave the Dolphins a 30-13 lead before Buffalo had two late scores to make the final score closer. Matt Moore threw two touchdown passes (to Anthony Fasano, in his first of two stints with the Dolphins, and to Brandon Marshall), and cornerback Vontae Davis had two interceptions on defense.