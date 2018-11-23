Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Colts

The Dolphins' last visit to Lucas Oil Stadium came in Week 2 of the 2013 season and the they pulled out an impressive 24-20 victory, thanks to a big passing day by Ryan Tannehill and some timely defense. Tannehill threw for 319 yards and Mike Wallace and Charles Clay each topped 100 receiving yards, but the Colts threatened to pull out a comeback victory after marching to the Dophins 23-yard line with 1:50 left in regulation. But Andrew Luck, who passed for 321 yards, had three consecutive incompletions to set up a fourth-and-10 and Philip Wheeler and Randy Starks then combined to sack him. An 8-yard run by Lamar Miller on third-and-1 after Indy had called its final timeout clinched the victory and gave the Dolphins a 2-0 start on the season.