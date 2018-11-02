Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Jets

Five snapshots from the Dolphins-Jets series, focusing on games played in Miami in November.
Nov. 19, 1972
This was one of the Dolphins' closest games during the perfect season of 1972. They came in with a 9-0 record to face a Jets team that was 5-4. The Dolphins had to come from behind throughout the afternoon at the Orange Bowl, overcoming deficits of 17-7 and 24-21. Mercury Morris was the star on this day for the Dolphins, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning 14-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Nov. 26, 1984
It was just another brilliant performance in Dan Marino's brilliant 1984 season, this one coming in a Monday night game at the Orange Bowl. Marino threw four touchdown passes in the 28-17 victory on his way to breaking the NFL record with 48 for the season. Two of the touchdown passes that night went to tight end Bruce Hardy, the others going to tight end Dan Johnson and wide receiver Mark Clayton.
Nov. 10, 1985
The Dolphins had lost two games in a row and had a 5-4 record as they went into the late-afternoon game against the 7-2 Jets. Wide receiver Mark Duper had a spectacular performance for the Dolphins, finishing with eight catches for 217 yards, setting a franchise receiving yardage record that would hold up for 20 years. He also scored two touchdowns, a 60-yard score in the second quarter and a game-winning 50-yard score in the final minute of regulation when he streaked down the right sideline and hauled in Dan Marino's pass with one hand.
Nov. 24, 1986
The 1986 season wasn't particularly memorable for the Dolphins, but this Monday night game at the Orange Bowl clearly was the highlight. The Dolphins came in with a 5-6 record to face a Jets team that had won 10 in a row and was sporting the best record in the league at 10-1. But this was no contest. Lorenzo Hampton scored three touchdowns in the first half as the Dolphins jumped out to a 21-0 lead and they cruised to a 45-3 victory. Marino's contributions included four touchdown passes, two to Nat Moore and one each to Hampton and Bruce Hardy. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Jets wouldn't win another game the rest of the regular season.
Nov. 6, 2016
This game at Hard Rock Stadium was part of the Dolphins' impressive run to the playoffs two seasons ago and evened their record at 4-4 after a 1-4 start. Jay Ajayi followed his back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances with a gritty 111-yard effort, but it was fellow running back Kenyan Drake, then a rookie third-round pick, who saved the day by returning a kickoff 96 yards for the game-winning touchdown right after the Jets had taken their first lead of the second half. Drake's game-winning touchdown came when the Jets had to re-kick because of an offside penalty, nullifying a play that ended with a 22-yard kickoff return by the Dolphins.