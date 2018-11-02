Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Jets

The 1986 season wasn't particularly memorable for the Dolphins, but this Monday night game at the Orange Bowl clearly was the highlight. The Dolphins came in with a 5-6 record to face a Jets team that had won 10 in a row and was sporting the best record in the league at 10-1. But this was no contest. Lorenzo Hampton scored three touchdowns in the first half as the Dolphins jumped out to a 21-0 lead and they cruised to a 45-3 victory. Marino's contributions included four touchdown passes, two to Nat Moore and one each to Hampton and Bruce Hardy. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Jets wouldn't win another game the rest of the regular season.