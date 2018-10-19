Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Lions

There was a lot of anticipation when the Dolphins opened the 2002 season with offseason acquisition Ricky Williams as their new running back, and this game certainly didn't disappoint. Williams rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns and the Dolphins cruised to a 49-21 victory that stands as their second-highest-scoring season opener. Another highlight of this game were the two touchdowns scored by Robert Edwards, back in the NFL after suffering a devastating knee injury during a beach football game at the Pro Bowl. The victory was the Dolphins' 11th in a row in season openers, the second-longest streak in NFL history.